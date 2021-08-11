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The Tyrants Are At Work In The US - The People Are Going To Have To Push Back
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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261 views • August 11, 2021
From the lies and deception to the unconstitutional spending to usurping power to attacking organic farmers, our representation in government no longer represents the People, the Bible nor the Constitution. We'll take a look at a potluck of examples in this episode and call on the People to not just resist the tyranny but oppose it and deal with the criminals.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-tyrants-are-at-work-in-the-us-the-people-are-going-to-have-to-push-back/

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vaccinearizonadhsfranceprotestsitalytim browncelebrity deathssons of libertyamishsetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidvaccine passport
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