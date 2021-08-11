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The Tyrants Are At Work In The US - The People Are Going To Have To Push Back
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261 views • August 11, 2021
From the lies and deception to the unconstitutional spending to usurping power to attacking organic farmers, our representation in government no longer represents the People, the Bible nor the Constitution. We'll take a look at a potluck of examples in this episode and call on the People to not just resist the tyranny but oppose it and deal with the criminals.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-tyrants-are-at-work-in-the-us-the-people-are-going-to-have-to-push-back/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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