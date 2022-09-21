IS A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE REALLY POSSIBLE?*RABIES V-A-X BEING SPREAD FROM THE SKIES NOW*MONKEYPOX RNA*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] or [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/monkeys-loose-pennsylvania-highway-crash-rcna13149 https://microbiologysociety.org/publication/past-issues/what-is-life/article/are-viruses-alive-what-is-life.html https://globalnews.ca/news/4223536/florida-city-fake-alert-extreme-zombie-activity/ https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/other/ever-seen-a-zombie-bug-viral-video-with-10-million-views-will-blow-your-mind/ar-AA117dLa https://www.livescience.com/58018-are-viruses-alive.html https://www.technocracy.news/military-repeatedly-conducted-dangerous-biowarfare-experiments-americans/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/explained-what-does-the-z-symbol-on-russian-military-vehicles-mean-2808239 https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2018-05/processed/017-zombie-alert-x_1024.jpg https://biodiversity.utexas.edu/news/entry/are-viruses-alive https://askabiologist.asu.edu/questions/are-viruses-alive https://allthatsinteresting.com/us-government-radiation https://richmondglobe.com/new-york-monster/ https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/plum-island-animal-disease-center https://www.bayarealyme.org/about-lyme/history-lyme-disease/ https://cowboystatedaily.com/2022/09/14/experimental-vaccine-tests-in-wyoming-elk-offer-hope-in-wasting-disease-fight/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ox-ranch-deer-cwd_n_631f9964e4b027aa405e4a72 https://www.kosu.org/local-news/2022-09-14/oklahoma-wildlife-department-monitors-fatal-brain-disease-in-deer-elk https://www.eastidahonews.com/2022/09/watch-how-to-field-dress-a-deer-elk-or-moose-with-chronic-wasting-disease/ https://brookingsregister.com/article/sportsmen-against-hunger-ending-chronic-wasting-disease-testing-policy https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2018/12/25/chronic-wasting-disease-in-tennessee-that-makes-24-states-potentially-with-zombie-deer/?sh=66513495367f https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31248686/ https://www2.erie.gov/health/sites/www2.erie.gov.health/files/uploads/pdfs/ONRABInfoandSafetyGuidelines.pdf https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/usda-scattering-rabies-vaccines-wildlife-13-states-88895447 https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/27/us/usda-rabies-vaccine-distribution-scn-trnd/index.html https://thebl.com/china/chinese-company-buys-1400-acres-florida-farmland-sets-up-primate-quarantine-site.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/12_Monkeys https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2022/09/21/monkeypox-virus-mutation-study/ https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/1001027-rabies-influenza-zombie-virus-science https://www.aphis.usda.gov/wildlife_damage/nwrc/about/pdfs/canadian_oral_rabies_vaccine.pdf https://kdminer.com/news/2022/sep/15/arizona-game-and-fish-department-hold-cwd-clinic-k/