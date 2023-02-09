If You Want To Be Happier - Start Doing This

Did you know that there’s a psychological hack you can do to increase your happiness?!

In this video, Jeremy Godwin, the creator and host of the Let’s Talk About Mental Health podcast, reveals a hack you can try today to increase your happiness…

Jeremy explains that when you pay more attention to the negative, you are actually priming yourself to see more negative things… 👎

On the other hand, Jeremy adds that the more you focus on and pay attention to the positive, the more you will start seeing it.

So if you want to feel happier more often this year, try SHIFTING your focus from the negative to the positive! 🙌

