BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sub Dermal Biometric ID - HOW ABOUT LESS GOSSIP & PUTTING IN MORE WORK!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
225 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8--Ep_g9UY

The Nature of Human Stupidity

.

https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Infowars-Cheers-Police-State:7

https://x.com/Meowllian/status/1976972060179005774

.

https://x.com/TheIntelSCIF/status/1976771076056400305

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWj26RIlN_I

The police's terrifying new cameras

.

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/featured-work/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HbdwMpl0dqU

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HUD9atKkUo

You Are Probably Being Tracked By ICE Right Now

.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7047072/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26737190/

ontology computer science

decentralized network

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsSlOBYRWW8

Innovations using terahertz waves

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFTSBkRy_yk

Terahertz waves: The missing electromagnetic waves

.

https://www.lvt.com/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7085539/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SAFrctJmso

Enabling Interactive Infrastructure with Body Channel Communication

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7KYLO4Bkg

Antenna Theory Propagation

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysNkjEnoRsU

Antenna Theory Directivity

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

Biotelemetry is the remote monitoring of physiological functions and behaviors in living organisms, typically human beings or animals, using electronic devices that transmit data over distances to a receiver. It involves collecting data on a range of biological parameters, such as heart rate, body temperature, and movement, by attaching or embedding miniature transmitters to the subject.

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

Intra-body communication (IBC) is a technique that uses the human body as a transmission medium to wirelessly connect devices, such as implanted sensors and wearable gadgets. This method uses the body's own tissues to enable secure and energy-efficient data exchange for applications like personalized medicine and real-time health monitoring.

.

biomedical signal processing algorithms

quantum nanorobotics

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40820-023-01261-9#Sec7

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/IEEE-802.15.8%3A-Infrastructureless-Peer-Aware-with-Dao-Na/8fce482b1983d5641daddbfa38641e2213974e71/figure/0


Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy