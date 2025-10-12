Sub Dermal Biometric ID - HOW ABOUT LESS GOSSIP & PUTTING IN MORE WORK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8--Ep_g9UY
The Nature of Human Stupidity
.
https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Infowars-Cheers-Police-State:7
https://x.com/Meowllian/status/1976972060179005774
.
https://x.com/TheIntelSCIF/status/1976771076056400305
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWj26RIlN_I
The police's terrifying new cameras
.
https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/featured-work/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HbdwMpl0dqU
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HUD9atKkUo
You Are Probably Being Tracked By ICE Right Now
.
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7047072/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26737190/
ontology computer science
decentralized network
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsSlOBYRWW8
Innovations using terahertz waves
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFTSBkRy_yk
Terahertz waves: The missing electromagnetic waves
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7085539/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SAFrctJmso
Enabling Interactive Infrastructure with Body Channel Communication
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7KYLO4Bkg
Antenna Theory Propagation
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysNkjEnoRsU
Antenna Theory Directivity
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
Biotelemetry is the remote monitoring of physiological functions and behaviors in living organisms, typically human beings or animals, using electronic devices that transmit data over distances to a receiver. It involves collecting data on a range of biological parameters, such as heart rate, body temperature, and movement, by attaching or embedding miniature transmitters to the subject.
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1
Intra-body communication (IBC) is a technique that uses the human body as a transmission medium to wirelessly connect devices, such as implanted sensors and wearable gadgets. This method uses the body's own tissues to enable secure and energy-efficient data exchange for applications like personalized medicine and real-time health monitoring.
.
biomedical signal processing algorithms
quantum nanorobotics
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40820-023-01261-9#Sec7
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/IEEE-802.15.8%3A-Infrastructureless-Peer-Aware-with-Dao-Na/8fce482b1983d5641daddbfa38641e2213974e71/figure/0