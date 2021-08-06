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SW4C, Aliens - ET's - The Council of 13, War in Heaven, f/Dr. Preston Bailey // SPIRITUAL WARFARE
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371 views • August 06, 2021
This is the finale' part 3 of 3 of this very powerful interview with Dr. Preston Bailey & Professor Truth. Topics include 1. Who are the ET's? 2. Who does Lucifer report to? 3. Alien Agenda, 4. Demons and Cherubs recalling the War in Heaven, and much more! / SHARE!!!
Dr. Bailey's website:https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/index.html
Dr. Bailey's website:https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/index.html
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