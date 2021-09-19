Get ready for the ENDEMIC? Pfizer Execs caught saying 'THIS WILL NEVER END'. It's ALL about PROFIT

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PFIZER executives were caught discussing how the Pandemic was never going to end and that what's called an endemic was being brought into the picture.
An Endemic is kinda like a Pandemic with the only difference being .... it ain't never going to end cause it's FOREVER.
They were heard saying there's a boat load of money to be made here.
As i told you all before ..... it's all for PROFIT and people's lives just don't matter to these lying Scumbag Psychopaths.
Mirrored - wil paranormal