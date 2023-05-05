MALICIOUS! Prof. Murakami discusses cancer promoting DNA sequence found in Pfizer jabs

Prof. Hidetoshi Murakami of the Tokyo University of Science (TUS) apparently has access to the gene sequences present in the Pfizer jabs.

According to Murakami, a cancer promoting gene sequence also present in Simian Virus 40 (SV40), has been found in the Pfizer jabs. The sequence apparently leads to decreased expression of the cancer suppressing p53 gene.

The DNA can easily penetrate the cell wall with the help of the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) shell, and then penetrate the nucleus where it could integrate in the human genetic code (genome).

No DNA should be present in mRNA gene therapy injections.

A generous explanation for the presence of this genetic code is not readily apparent. After all, it's not necessary for the production of synthetic spike proteins, and it's also not necessary of the production of the mRNA.

If true, the presence of this code almost certainly implies malicious intent. From the perspective of the profit-maximizing pharmaceutical industry, its presence is a feature, not a bug. It could cause cancer in the injected. The pharmaceutical industry would reap absurd profits from treatment of the disease its own highly profitable jabs created/amplified.

NB: The 'vaccine' producers have no product liability for their products. The COVID jabs are classified as prototypes.

Although this is a conspiracy theory, it wouldn't surprise me one bit if it's true. The profits of the cancer treatment, which could easily exceed $100k per patient, could dwarf the profits of the jabs. The name Pharmaffia is well-deserved.

This article, apparently by genetics expert Kevin McKernan, discusses contamination of the Pfizer jabs in general, but not the presence of this specific cancer-causing genetic sequence.

MORE ON SIMIAN VIRUS 40

SV40 apparently was present as contamination in 10-30% of polio vaccines. It might cause cancer.

Identification of an Integrated SV40 T/t-Antigen Cancer Signature in Aggressive Human Breast, Prostate, and Lung Carcinomas with Poor Prognosis

Book: Debbie Bookchin ― 'The Virus and the Vaccine: Contaminated Vaccine, Deadly Cancers, and Government Neglect'.

