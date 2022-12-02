Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term "Fossil Fuels"

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSff0pwc1Xc

Col. Prouty spent 9 of his 23-year military career in the Pentagon (1955-1964): 2 years with the Secretary of Defense, 2 years with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and 5 years with Headquarters, U.S. Air Force. In 1955 he was appointed the first "Focal Point" officer between the CIA and the Air Force for Clandestine Operations per National Security Council Directive 5412. He was Briefing Officer for the Secretary of Defense (1960-1961), and for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

You can start by searching the words "abiotic oil." This will lead you to an enormous amount of literature and other materials on the subject.

To cut to the chase, you can do a search for the two books written by Jerome Corsi ("Black Gold Stranglehold" and "The Great Oil Conspiracy"), and the book by Thomas Gold "The Deep Hot Biosphere."

A couple of videos on the subject are:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr42B...

https://vimeo.com/392130946

But I suggest that you do the long research for yourself by searching "abiotic oil."

There are a couple of so-called "fact-checking" efforts to debunk the Rockefeller-related hypotheses made by Fletcher Prouty, Thomas Gold, Jerome Corsi, a few different Russian and German scientists, and me - among other journalists and commentators. These debunking efforts revolve around the earlier use of the term "fossil fuels" - in a translation from a German language book written by Caspar Neumann in the mid-18th century. Therefore, they argue that the general term "fossil fuels" could not have been coined by John Rockefeller or anyone at Standard Oil, since the book was published before Rockefeller was born.

I've seen the book (https://play.google.com/books/reader?...) and how "Fossil Fuel" was actually used in this mid-18th century instance. It was more of a situation of the words "Fossil" and "Fuel" appearing together rather than a term or phrase being consciously created. The use of the two words together only appeared once, in the index of a book, not in the body of the book, and it referred to a fuel being used to smelt iron. The fuel referenced would have been peat, pit coal, or lignite coal (a type of coal made from peat). It did not refer to crude oil (petroleum oil), which was not used as an engine fuel at that time.

The term "Fossil Fuel," in the context of referring to a fuel that powers a mechanical engine, was not coined by Caspar Neumann in the mid-18th century, it was coined sometime in the late 19th or early 20th century. It may not have been specifically uttered by John Rockefeller in a "Citizen Kane ROSE BUD" style incident, it may have been first used by one of his associates or just some unidentified chronicler at the time.

In the instance of this video, and in all discussions of the use of the term "fossil fuels" referring to petroleum oil, it is incorrect to call petroleum oil a "fossil fuel" for the reasons stated in the Prouty video and the other materials that I reference above. Prouty's explanation, for example, refers to the hyperbolic use of the term fossil fuel to exaggerate petroleum oil's limited availability. The oil industry was always the originator of the rumors that the world is running out of oil, and they did so in order to manipulate supply and demand, and oil prices.

In any event, petroleum oil fuels are not naturally created, they are refined from crude oil and contain many different chemicals. To my knowledge, none of these chemicals exist because of the demise of dinosaurs. Petroleum oil (crude oil) in its raw state is of "abiotic" origin.