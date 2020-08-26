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Texans Pushed Back on Rick Perry’s Gardasil. Why Is NO ONE Talking About Gov Abbott’s Vaccines Before Education?
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48 views • August 26, 2020
Texas pushed back against Rick Perry when as Texas Gov he tried to push mandatory Gardasil vaccines on girls to get an education. Now, 9 yrs later, Gov Abbott just instituted vaccine mandates for all students even online and NO PUSHBACK?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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