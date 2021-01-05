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Audio/Video de la Dra. Isabel Bellostas, Vacunas, Embarazo
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81 views • January 05, 2021
Ante la increíble comprobación de que la mayoría de madres de niños con autismo habían sido vacunadas durante el embarazo, tras consultar con la Dra Bellostas ella nos dejó esta explicación.
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Grupos en MeWe:
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- Infantil:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenautismoysaludinfantil
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- Plantas:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenagricultura
Mas información en:
- Blog: http://www.trementina.ml
- Foro: http://foro.trementina.ml
Grupos en MeWe:
- General:
https://mewe.com/join/trementina
- Infantil:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenautismoysaludinfantil
- Animales:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenanimales
- Plantas:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenagricultura
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