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Dr. Linda Isaacs' Cancer Prevention Tips - Video Clips from The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest
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46 views • July 29, 2020
We’re all trying to prevent cancer from happening to us or the ones we love. In this video, Dr. Linda Isaacs, M.D. gives you a few of her rules for preventing cancer.
First, she names one of the most obvious tips for preventing cancer (quit smoking!) but she also shares a few other things you can do to help reduce your chances of getting cancer.
Find the video transcript here: http://bit.ly/cancer-prevention-tips-article
The full interview with Dr. Isaacs is part of "A Global Quest" docu-series.
To watch Episode 1&2 of A Global Quest docu-series for FREE, click here: http://bit.ly/free-agq-episodes
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us share the truth by clicking the SHARE button above!
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About Linda Isaacs
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Linda L. Isaacs, M.D., received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kentucky, graduating with High Distinction with a major in biochemistry. She subsequently received her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 1985.
She completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center at New York University Medical School, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine. She had been working with Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez in his research efforts since 1985. Her website is lindaisaacsmd.com.
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Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
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Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
First, she names one of the most obvious tips for preventing cancer (quit smoking!) but she also shares a few other things you can do to help reduce your chances of getting cancer.
Find the video transcript here: http://bit.ly/cancer-prevention-tips-article
The full interview with Dr. Isaacs is part of "A Global Quest" docu-series.
To watch Episode 1&2 of A Global Quest docu-series for FREE, click here: http://bit.ly/free-agq-episodes
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us share the truth by clicking the SHARE button above!
--------------------------------------------------
About Linda Isaacs
--------------------------------------------------
Linda L. Isaacs, M.D., received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kentucky, graduating with High Distinction with a major in biochemistry. She subsequently received her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 1985.
She completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center at New York University Medical School, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine. She had been working with Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez in his research efforts since 1985. Her website is lindaisaacsmd.com.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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