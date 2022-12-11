Create New Account
mRNA Vaccine. Fluorescent-Resonant Quantum Dots inside of Nanotubes. Karen Kingston and Mike Adams
FULL SHOW Health Ranger Report - Karen Kingston uncovers patents revealing "cognitive action" spike protein structures in vaccines, Oct 2022. https://rumble.com/v1pg4gf-karen-kingston-uncovers-patents-revealing-cognitive-action-spike-protein-st.html

VACCINE SPIKE PROTEIN bioweapon cyborg tech is part-biology, part-technology:

4 HYBRID TECHNO-BIOLOGIES:

1.) mRNA 2.) Nanoparticles (part-biology, part-technology: hydrogel, nanotube, quantum dot) 3.) Vaccine-Virus (replication) 4.) Quantum (em frequency-resonance)

TECHNICAL TERMS:

Moderna's master patent to deliver part-biology, part-technology, bio-synthetic, fully-programmable nano-particles. The patent states that this technology is meant to 'spawn inside the body' - meaning it has parasitic properties.

Moderna has a 'master patent' that references 90 other patents. (23 min)

The lipid (fatty) nano-particles are combination biology-highTech.

Nano-Particles are composed of 3 items: hydroGel that contains nanotubes that contain quantum dots.

Nanotube: single wall carbon-graphene-nanotube that is one atom thick and encapsulates the Quantum Dot. "Qui's carbon nanotubes are a fraction of the size of a single human hair....their thickness is typically six nanometers or less."

Quantum means electro-magnetic frequency or resonance.

'Quantum' dot (Qdot) = frequency + light-emitting pigment (fluorescence) atom/molecule.

'Quantum' activation is through frequency / em resonance.

Autonomous nano-bio-sensors (fullerenes) capable of cognitive action (controlled through frequency signals).

45 minutes: Kingston uncovers patents revealing "cognitive action" spike protein structures in vaccines.


