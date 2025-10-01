Scott Magneson – Pastor at Light of Christ Lutheran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of Speak Life, Mark Maher speaks with the Pastor at Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Marysville, Scott Magneson, about his own personal religious testimony and what God has called him to do.
