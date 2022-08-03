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Deagle.com -- US Population will only be 69 million in 2025
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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314 views • August 03, 2022

Bizarre website shows US population drops 78.2% From 316 million to Only 69 million in 2025. Depopulation?

DEAGEL.COM JUST REMOVED 2025 FORECAST

April 24, 2021

Deagel.com JUST REMOVED 2025 FORECAST(predicting a 70% drop in the US population to 99 million)

https://www.thevoid.uk/void-post/deagel-2025-population-and-output-forecast-revisited-essential-guide/



Video created by ANP co-owner Live Free or Die

Published on 21 Aug 2021


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MAGAA777

https://ugetube.com/@MAGAA777


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Mysterious Syndrome, Climate Change SADS - Part 1

Depopulation 69 Million, Climate Change SADS - Part 2



According to top experts and people who profit from other people's misery and confusion, ‘climate change‘ is the leading cause for ‘SADS‘. With the fact that climate change causes SADS, Leading Globalists have now forecast America’s ‘depopulation‘, to be only 69 million people by the year 2025. Could their SADS forecast due to climate change‘ for America’s population really drop the numbers that far, or could something else be in the works by these globalists who’ve long been pushing eugenics and depopulation upon the world?


One highly trained doctor says… “The only people who really know why we are all suffering from sads, is the medical profession, and ‘big pharma‘ and the politicians and the fake news media bimbos.”


This really smart doctor ponders… “Something must have happened, to the climate, in the past few years to cause this….. cannot think what else it could be.”

-----

Doctors are trying to figure out why so many previously healthy young people are suddenly dying from a mysterious ‘syndrome‘ they’re calling, sads, for Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. People under 40 are being urged to have their hearts checked because they may potentially be at risk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome“. While that may sound ‘mysterious‘ to numerous lay people, average Joes , and people who don’t trust everything the tv says, there’s really nothing ‘mysterious‘ about this new ‘syndrome‘ at all.


One leading doctor points out... “It’s important to check for correlation and causation. But, It’s difficult to see something when your income depends on your not seeing it.” “That’s why I say, climate change”


This top scientist agrees… “There are lots of people suddenly dying in their sleep, it must be climate change…”


Depopulation 69 million by 2025 is a real thing. Check it out here...

https://ugetube.com/watch/us-populati...


CIA Plan for Depopulation down to 69 Million by 2025. Here...

https://thirdexodus.media/thewatchers...


More on Real CIA Documents that Predicts Depopulation 69 Million by 2025. Here:

https://www.thevoid.uk/void-post/deag...


Deagel.com Removes Depopulation 69 Million by 2025 Prediction:

https://seemorerocks.is/deagel-com-ju...


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Free News

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkPflO_mEJhIX71W0Q6kAJw




Keywords
fake newsbig pharmadepopulationsads69 millionclimate 2025
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