Tampon Tim: It's Worse Than You Think

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRINGE ALERT: Stolen Valor & Radical Record
* Sometimes you can’t tell the public the truth.
* You must show them.
* Enjoy the final act of the [Bidan] show.
The full segment including interview with former Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 August 2024)