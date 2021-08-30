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The Fallen Soldier Table
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41 views • August 30, 2021
Members of the U.S. Army Japan Sergeant Audie Murphy Club present the fallen Soldier table to render honors to those Soldiers who became prisoners of war or made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield. The fallen Soldier table is narrated by Master Sgt. Eric Steele, depicted by Staff Sgt. Joshua Beysselance, and organized by 1st Sgt. Joey Salas for the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
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