Episode #68 - The Quiet Before The Storm: Psychedelics, Power and The Migration Collapse w/ Reality Czars
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 hours ago

On today’s episode I was a returning guest on the Reality Czars Podcast hosted by Nate and we delved into some controversial topics and characters including Alex Jones, Tommy Robinson, mass migration and we also talked about how we can change the world which is really all about changing ourselves.


We need to go within and start working on ourselves because the truth is that our external world is formed from our internal world which is why going within and finding the Kingdom within is the ONLY way to break free from this prison planet that we live on. This is why the sages, vogis and prophets of old brought this message and consciousness.


We also talked about psychedelics and that now is the time to work on yourself and get into shape because it is easier to do the hard work on yourself when it is easy to do than to do the hard work on yourself when it is hard to do because time is awfully short!


Connect with Nate and Reality Czars via any of the links below:


Reality Czars Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4w2WLCtH0leNlxjiweaqV7

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realityczarspod/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

