Fueling Change: A Personal and Global Update - Post Script #110

Futurist John L. Petersen shares his recent diagnosis and a dual-approach healing journey blending medical and holistic treatments, supported by friends like Penny Kelly. He reflects on the deeper meaning of illness, gratitude, and the restructuring The Arlington Institute. He also discusses looming global upheaval, the collapse of old systems, and hopeful innovations shaping a new world — emphasizing resilience, faith, and community.
Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.