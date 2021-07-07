© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former insider: Beijing is a ‘paper tiger’ inside; Pro-US athlete jailed in China for 8 months
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • July 07, 2021
A professional basketball player from the U.S., arbitrarily detained in China for 8 months. We interviewed him for a glimpse into China’s detention facilities for foreigners. Two renowned Chinese scientists are violently attacked and hospitalized by an aerospace company’s executive. One of them is 85 years old. Facebook, Google, and Twitter could stop offering their services in Hong Kong. City authorities plan to change privacy laws there. While the companies’ staff may be at risk of ‘severe sanctions’. And a Chinese Communist Party insider is urging the U.S. to abandon efforts to work with Beijing — calling those hopes “naive.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.