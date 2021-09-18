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Patel Patriot and the Timing of Durham
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452 views • September 18, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" in a series called "Devolution Fridays" Sean Morgan interviews Patel Patriot about Trump's secret continuity of government plans. Sean and Patel discuss how the breaking news of fresh Durham indictments timed with the Arizona audit could be a marker for a big reveal to come. Watch this exclusive interview to find out more.
For more info or videos like this, go to www.americanmediaperiscope.net
For more info or videos like this, go to www.americanmediaperiscope.net
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