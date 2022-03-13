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Ukraine-Russia War: Bayraktar Drone Strikes Russian Tank
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134 views • March 13, 2022
Republic World.
he Ukrainian armed forces announced on Saturday that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 troops and damaged 362 tanks since the invasion began on February 24. Russia has also lost 1205 armoured combat vehicles, 58 planes, and 83 helicopters, according to a post shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxSL8oRqtA0
he Ukrainian armed forces announced on Saturday that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 troops and damaged 362 tanks since the invasion began on February 24. Russia has also lost 1205 armoured combat vehicles, 58 planes, and 83 helicopters, according to a post shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxSL8oRqtA0
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