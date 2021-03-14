BEWARE OF THE DANGEROUS BEAST !FAIR USEFOR STRITCTLY NON-COMMECIAL CREATIVITY ESSAYThis is a non-profit video that I composed today, solely for the purpose of study, review, research, self-expression, experimental analysis, creative research, humoristic contrasting, and basically only for the love of artistic creativity itself, without any intention for commercial uses whatsoever.In composing this audio-visual film video, I am respecting the Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, whereby allowance is made for fair use, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research.You can see the original video by clicking on the YouTube link:IRON MAIDEN - THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST (Official Video)You can compare both versions, if you are curious about the significant changes I brought, artistically speaking.This video composition is used for the purpose of contrasting brutal and sinister hard rock music with other forms of softer musical expression, such as classical music, romantic ballads, country music ...Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use, thankfully tips the balance in favor of fair use, thus promoting both the original work and other possible creative derivatives.I made use of images in this composition that do belong to other film production firms. However, such a composition is unique and original in its full assembly, and is for educational purposes only.The original film production images in this film remain the property and copyright of its rightful owner, or owners. I claim no ownership whatsoever on any of the materials I have used in creating this new audio-visual composition, except those that are my own to improve the state-of-the-art, and that I offer freely to all others.Any opposition to the release of this video I composed for educational purposes is likely to be seen by a court of law and a jury of our piers as an unjust cause. And as a conspiracy of the part of the producers and distributors, composers and performers, to defraud the american public, and to participate in trickery and deception that has been causing the cultural, intellectual and moral decline of millions of people worldwide.I encourage each and every individual to be creative, according to his or her own tastes and inspirations.Creativity and Imagination, along with our capacity to feel Love, are our greatest gifts from Life.I therefore encourage each and every one of us, whenever possible, to be creative, to compose works that inspire themselves and others, and to sing and dance, play music and compose films often.Sincerely,Henrik