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AMERICAN PRAVDA -- GET OFF MY LAWN with Gavin McInnes - S03E104 (Aired: Apr 27th, 2021)
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37 views • April 30, 2021
Using James O'Keefe's book as a jumping off point, we dive into the media's ridiculous narrative that states BLM / antifa violence doesn't exist and right wing violence is our greatest threat. This permeates movies, the Oscars, gets people fired and arrested, ruins comedy, and has led to the most brain dead president in history. Also, Tucker's right. Take off your mask.
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