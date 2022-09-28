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Yuval Noah Harari | "Dictatorships Will Be More Efficient Than Democracies."
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"Dictatorships Will Be More Efficient Than Democracies." "Democracy Defeated Fascism & Communism Because Democracy Was Better At Processing Data and Making Decisions."

Watch the June 8th 2018 Full Length Presentation by Yuval Noah Harari - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHHb7R3kx40

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Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?
Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda

WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html

READ - Fitbit analyzed data on 6 billion nights of sleep – with fascinating results - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/fitbit-analyzed-data-on-6-billion-nights-of-sleep-with-fascinating-results

READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397

READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en

READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html

Learn More Today At: www.Rand.org

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Learn More About and Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*September 24th - Tulsa - 12 Tickets Remain for Jim Breuer and Team America Live in Tulsa, Oklahoma
*October 21st & 22nd - Manheim, Pennsylvania Tickets Now On Sale
*November 4th & 5th - Branson, Missouri Tickets Now On Sale

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

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democracyyuval noah harariclay clarkthrivetime show
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