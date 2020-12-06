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The New Model: Resilient Cities
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42 views • December 06, 2020
Resilient Cities are now found all over the world. And like most labels being used today in the Great Reset era, the term means the opposite of what you think it means. What they really are, are cities that sign on to Sustainable Development goals while rethinking and reimagining how to use weather and economic disasters to financialize cities and the people who live there by setting them up for Social-Impact-Investing and Pay-for-success finance.
Tax money is set aside to create plans that use predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and wearable and screen-based technologies to monitor and track poor people to profit from their misery.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user61082078
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
Intro music:
Something I Like (instrumental) by RYYZN https://soundcloud.com/ryyzn
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/al-something-i-like
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/h3vLcFXEpyw
Main music theme:
Clocks by Smith The Mister https://smiththemister.bandcamp.com
Smith The Mister https://bit.ly/Smith-The-Mister-YT
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/al-clocks
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/6MT6-JzUw1w
Resources
Colin Ward and Melvin Webber quote:
Ward, Colin. “Anarchy in Action.” Chapter 6
PM Press, 2018.
https://www.pmpress.org
Wrench In the Gears
- Pay for Success Finance Preys Upon The Poor: Presentation at Left Forum 6/29/19
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2019/06/26/pay-for-success-finance-preys-upon-the-poor-presentation-at-left-forum-6-29-19/
- The Family Friendly Schools Act: A Set Up For “Soft Policing” Schools To Profit Impact Investors?
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2019/11/15/the-family-friendly-schools-act-a-set-up-for-soft-policing-schools-to-profit-impact-investors/
Social impact bond:
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_impact_bond
See Criticism
Global Resilient Cities Network
https://www.rockpa.org/project/global-resilient-cities-network/
Resilient Cities Catalyst
https://www.rcc.city
Center for Resilient Cities
https://www.resilientcities.org/
We had special help from Allison McDowell & Sandra Risk
This Video is Made Possible by our Patrons:
Lance Smith
Mary Letterii
Barry Winsand
Maria Martinez
Aaron Wheeler
EMG
Sandy Saban
Christian Phillips
Gene
Freda Chase
Jalalo MacIntyre
Joyce Cain
Julianne Romanello
Jocelyne Brown
With Special Thanks to:
Cory Morningstar
Catherine Sturdivant
Colleen Virgillio
Tax money is set aside to create plans that use predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and wearable and screen-based technologies to monitor and track poor people to profit from their misery.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user61082078
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
Intro music:
Something I Like (instrumental) by RYYZN https://soundcloud.com/ryyzn
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/al-something-i-like
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/h3vLcFXEpyw
Main music theme:
Clocks by Smith The Mister https://smiththemister.bandcamp.com
Smith The Mister https://bit.ly/Smith-The-Mister-YT
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/al-clocks
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/6MT6-JzUw1w
Resources
Colin Ward and Melvin Webber quote:
Ward, Colin. “Anarchy in Action.” Chapter 6
PM Press, 2018.
https://www.pmpress.org
Wrench In the Gears
- Pay for Success Finance Preys Upon The Poor: Presentation at Left Forum 6/29/19
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2019/06/26/pay-for-success-finance-preys-upon-the-poor-presentation-at-left-forum-6-29-19/
- The Family Friendly Schools Act: A Set Up For “Soft Policing” Schools To Profit Impact Investors?
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2019/11/15/the-family-friendly-schools-act-a-set-up-for-soft-policing-schools-to-profit-impact-investors/
Social impact bond:
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_impact_bond
See Criticism
Global Resilient Cities Network
https://www.rockpa.org/project/global-resilient-cities-network/
Resilient Cities Catalyst
https://www.rcc.city
Center for Resilient Cities
https://www.resilientcities.org/
We had special help from Allison McDowell & Sandra Risk
This Video is Made Possible by our Patrons:
Lance Smith
Mary Letterii
Barry Winsand
Maria Martinez
Aaron Wheeler
EMG
Sandy Saban
Christian Phillips
Gene
Freda Chase
Jalalo MacIntyre
Joyce Cain
Julianne Romanello
Jocelyne Brown
With Special Thanks to:
Cory Morningstar
Catherine Sturdivant
Colleen Virgillio
Keywords
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