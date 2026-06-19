Beat the Heat: Supplements for Athletes & Exercising in Warm Weather

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* Studies suggest supplements may help reduce heat stress effects during exercise in hot conditions.
* Curcumin and berberine lowered heart rates, inflammation, and perceived exertion during exercise.
* Probiotics improved gut barrier integrity and reduced harmful endotoxins after heat exposure.
* Supplements may enhance blood flow, reduce oxidative stress, and support heat tolerance.
* Researchers stress hydration, acclimatization, and further studies alongside supplement use practices.
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