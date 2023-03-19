Sucked into the Alien Afterlife: Greys and Mantis handle our Souls and Memories

Video sources: Crack the Cave "UFOs Greys handle our souls. Pre-birth
memories. Reincarnation trap possible soultrap. NDEs"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SntSs3CMJs
Tall white aliens and other race "Reptilians Transplant the soul of
Humans"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAigynNf_co
HISTORY "Teen Girl Abducted By Praying Mantis Aliens | Ancient Aliens"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZyO9ulx6Y8
Nigel Kerner: "Grey Aliens and the Harvesting of Souls: The Conspiracy
to Genetically Tamper with Humanity" https://amzn.to/3L6us7R
Nigel Kerner: "Grey Aliens and Artificial Intelligence: The Battle between Natural and Synthetic Beings for the Human Soul " https://amzn.to/3Dxd0I3
Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/
"... I have thoroughly investigated near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis data, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more. I cannot say I know with absolute certainty what happens when we die, but what I do know is that all these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I believe that Earth is a prison planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. I will share plenty of evidence from different sources and perspectives to make you understand how I connected all these dots and why I came to these conclusions. I promise you that the deeper you research this stuff the more you will begin to realize that this is extremely real, important, and it's possibly affecting every single one of us. All I'm asking you is to keep an open mind and to analyze the evidence yourself. ..."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.