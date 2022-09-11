Is There Any Hope Left?

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Is there anything we can do to stop the destruction of our planet and our society? Perhaps not in the way most people think, but there is a very simple thing you can do to make this world a better place. It's so obvious that it shouldn't need to be pointed out, but then that's just one more indication of where our world is at these days... everyone is so lost in the chaos that we've forgotten how to truly love one another, and our planet.