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Mirror: Raptured Case Closed.
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22 views • June 09, 2021
This preacher addresses the Tribulation after 'the born again' believers, the Body of Christ, departed from this earth called the Rapture. Noah's flood is a good example because people were oblivious of why Noah was building a huge boat on dry ground. In other words they were blind to the truth because Noah warned the people of what was about to happen to then if they didn't repent. In Noah's days Jesus hadn't been revealed as the Savior of the world. They were under the Law of Moses, the Ten Commandments which God set up to cause sinners to die which was the only way God could create a better world. He spends considerable time on the number 117 in the Bible is awesome.
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