THOUGHT CRIMES, FIXED ELECTIONS, MASSIVE MILITARY US BUILDUP... ENDING THE MADNESS (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Mary Flynn O'Neill and Mark & Terri Stemann, rejoin the program to discuss how we end the massive crime spree by our Government and by Institutions throughout the country and world. We discuss how restoring the republic, rule of law, and integrity to the government will also save our children and the future of this country. We also discuss how the entire world is suffering with the same corrupt institutions as the United States. You can learn more about Mary Flynn's new organization at https://defendingtherepublic.org/ and learn more about Terri and Mark's organization at https://LetOurChildrenGo.org
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio