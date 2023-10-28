Ep 3198b-Patriots Have It All, Election Fraud Declas, Trial Of The Century, Shot Heard Around The World

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3198b- Oct 27, 2023

Patriots Have It All, Election Fraud Declas, Trial Of The Century, Shot Heard Around The World

The war between the [DS] and Patriots can now be seen. The clean up operation is now moving forward. The [DS] will try to use this to coverup their crimes, this will backfire. Patriots have it all, it was declassed along time ago. Trump has filed a court document that shows he will be introducing classified information on election fraud. This will bypass the fake news, they will try to spin, but this will fail. This will be the short heard around the world when the people find out who was involved.





📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!

https://virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 60 days ^^ Click Above^^





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!























