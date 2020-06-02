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Heavy Metals in Baby Foods
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255 views • June 02, 2020
n this video i report on a study published during 2019 that shows that most baby foods contain heavy metals at a level above 0.1 ppm. The most prominent problem was lead which was found in almost all baby foods tested followed by arsenic which was found in most rice based cereals
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.healthybabyfood.org/sites/healthybabyfoods.org/files/2019-10/BabyFoodReport_FULLREPORT_ENGLISH_R5b.pdf
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/kids-health/new-report-95-percent-baby-foods-tested-contain-toxic-metals-n1068306
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.healthybabyfood.org/sites/healthybabyfoods.org/files/2019-10/BabyFoodReport_FULLREPORT_ENGLISH_R5b.pdf
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/kids-health/new-report-95-percent-baby-foods-tested-contain-toxic-metals-n1068306
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