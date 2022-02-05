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Novavax: The Next Spike Protein Bioweapon
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75 views • February 05, 2022
You think the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is safer? Think again! Dr. Jane Ruby exposes the truth about the next spike protein bioweapon disguised as "safer" or "like a normal vaccine" alternatives to the Pfizer and Moderna Clot Shots. It's yet another genetic experiment on the masses. It's even sicker if you think about it. Moth spikes... yuck! 🤢
Originally aired at the Jane Ruby Show on February 4th 2022.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/
Mirror: Novavax Joins the Bioweapon Lineup But Two Doctors Are Ready
https://rumble.com/vu2r8y-novavax-joins-the-bioweapon-lineup-but-two-doctors-are-ready.html
Originally aired at the Jane Ruby Show on February 4th 2022.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/
Mirror: Novavax Joins the Bioweapon Lineup But Two Doctors Are Ready
https://rumble.com/vu2r8y-novavax-joins-the-bioweapon-lineup-but-two-doctors-are-ready.html
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