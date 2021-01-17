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El gran impacto antes de 911 ó 1-19 de 2021
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21 views • January 17, 2021
Este video se transmitió en vivo por Facebook Live pero ya no está disponible. Fue transmitido el 14 de Enero de 2021. En este video tocamos temas muy importantes y de gran trascendencia en este tiempo que van a definir el destino de cada persona en las cuatro fases de la redención, terminando con el encuentro triunfal con el Rey de Reyes y Señor de Señores Melej Yeshúa Hamashiaj en la tierra prometida "Jerusalén".
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