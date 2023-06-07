⚡️Witnesses say that Ukrainian Troops Began WITHDRAWING from the Banks of the Dnepr River 2 Hours Before the Khahovka Dam was Destroyed!

I'm sharing this video from Aussie Cossack.
⚡️Witnesses say that Ukrainian troops began WITHDRAWING from the banks of the Dnepr River 2 hours before the Khahovka Dam was actually destroyed!
❗️They knew. This is direct evidence that the Ukrainian Government deliberately blew up the dam.
