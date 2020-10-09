The Silencing of Dr. Judy Mikovits

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Dr. Judy Mikovits has quickly become the most suppressed scientist in the world, but why? She joins me along with the co-author of her new book Plague of Corruption, Kent Heckenlively and attroney Larry Klayman to discuss the latest round of false accusations against her.
Mirrored from https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7decac49802c0f882f9e18
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