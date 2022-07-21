Fighting For Truth Will Cost You | John Whitehead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s situation that feels like David vs Goliath, the people will be powerless against the corporate state unless we stand up.
Citizens must stand together while government overreach abounds.
“Those are the heroes in our society,” says John Whitehead, founder of the Rutherford Institute, “People who are willing to sacrifice a day of their time - maybe stand in a jail cell 2-days or a day - because they were out their exercising their 1st amendment rights.”