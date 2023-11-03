RED ALERT! IRAN JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA!

ARE YOU AWAKE YET! SADLY, THE AVERAGE AMERICAN WILL NOT WAKEUP UNTIL SHEER EVIL IS BUSTING DOWN THEIR DOOR AT 3AM IN THE MORNING. IF YOU DON'T HAVE GUNS, AMMO AND PREPS YOU'RE A FOOL. THESE COUNTLESS ILLEGAL FIGHTING AGE MEN WILL BE ARMED AND COME AFTER ALL OF US IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP!