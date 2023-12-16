A new short film produced by The Woolmark Company in collaboration with design-driven production company Buck highlights the timelessness and versatility of wool. Titled The Innovator - after one of the main characters - this animated film journeys through the ages and offers a unique view on how wool has been used - and continues - to clothe man. The film begs the questions: who is the real innovator: is it man who has found use for wool, or is wool the hero as it continues to get better over time with its natural inherent properties?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.