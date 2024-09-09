Sophelie (1990, Amiga)

Sophelie is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by French company New Deal Productions. It was also released for Atari ST.



You play as Sophelie, a goddess who has been banned to Earth and turned into an albatross for having an affair with a mortal. She has to survive for three years and collect all 12 signs of the zodiac each year. If she manages that, she will given back her original form.



You control Sophelie on her quest. You need to shoot down waves of enemies which always consist of only one type of enemy. All enemies left will re-enter the screen again at a random height until you have shot down all enemies. After finishing the wave, a statue appears, holding a zodia symbol. If you collect the symbol, you'll get a new weapon and/or limited invincibility. Shooting down enemies will sometimes give you an extra-life or additional time. You loose a life on a single hit or when time runs out. During some waves, a zodiac sign will appear which will fill a stock of smart bombs to three. Using a smart bomb will kill all enemies on screen.

