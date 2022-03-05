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Blackwater Assassins Are in Donbass Fighting With Ukraine's Nazi Azov Battalion and Getting Their 'Ass' Kicked
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244 views • March 05, 2022
I have great respect and love for the channel that I am sharing with you in this video. If I am going to War albeit in a Civil War against a tyrannical government (such as Trudeau's here in Canada) I want A.U.R.A. and his troops with me. The War in Ukraine is another New World Order Manufactured population control great reset. I feel sorry for the people of Ukraine, they are ponds in a global chess match. They have been sold to the devil and every hypocritical 'cheerleader' for Ukraine are cheerleaders for the Devil himself. When you see all the Devil worshipping Elite in Hollywood, Politics, Sports and Entertainment supporting Zeversky and his oilgarchs and have not researched the history of Ukraine, Russia and global relations then you to can go to Hell. Where were you when they locked you down and literally needled you to your demise for the past two years?
Related channel and videos @A.U.R.A. and BBC
MY GOD..WHAT HAVE WE DONE!!!!
A.U.R.A WORLD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=325oOm53j_E
ALERT! PUTIN WAS TELLING THE TRUTH!! THE AZOV BATTALIONS ARE U.S BACKED NEO NAZIS!
A.U.R.A WORLD
https://youtu.be/AA-Cu5Zvbhk
You killed a million people in Iraq' George Galloway tells Jacqui Smith - BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpIwMt5JAQ8
Related links:
https://time.com/6076035/erik-prince-ukraine-private-army/
https://www.struggle-la-lucha.org/2022/02/04/blackwater-is-in-the-donbass-with-the-azov-battalion/
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Related channel and videos @A.U.R.A. and BBC
MY GOD..WHAT HAVE WE DONE!!!!
A.U.R.A WORLD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=325oOm53j_E
ALERT! PUTIN WAS TELLING THE TRUTH!! THE AZOV BATTALIONS ARE U.S BACKED NEO NAZIS!
A.U.R.A WORLD
https://youtu.be/AA-Cu5Zvbhk
You killed a million people in Iraq' George Galloway tells Jacqui Smith - BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpIwMt5JAQ8
Related links:
https://time.com/6076035/erik-prince-ukraine-private-army/
https://www.struggle-la-lucha.org/2022/02/04/blackwater-is-in-the-donbass-with-the-azov-battalion/
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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