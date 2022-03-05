BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blackwater Assassins Are in Donbass Fighting With Ukraine's Nazi Azov Battalion and Getting Their 'Ass' Kicked
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
244 views • March 05, 2022
I have great respect and love for the channel that I am sharing with you in this video. If I am going to War albeit in a Civil War against a tyrannical government (such as Trudeau's here in Canada) I want A.U.R.A. and his troops with me. The War in Ukraine is another New World Order Manufactured population control great reset. I feel sorry for the people of Ukraine, they are ponds in a global chess match. They have been sold to the devil and every hypocritical 'cheerleader' for Ukraine are cheerleaders for the Devil himself. When you see all the Devil worshipping Elite in Hollywood, Politics, Sports and Entertainment supporting Zeversky and his oilgarchs and have not researched the history of Ukraine, Russia and global relations then you to can go to Hell. Where were you when they locked you down and literally needled you to your demise for the past two years?

Related channel and videos @A.U.R.A. and BBC

MY GOD..WHAT HAVE WE DONE!!!!
A.U.R.A WORLD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=325oOm53j_E

ALERT! PUTIN WAS TELLING THE TRUTH!! THE AZOV BATTALIONS ARE U.S BACKED NEO NAZIS!
A.U.R.A WORLD
https://youtu.be/AA-Cu5Zvbhk

You killed a million people in Iraq' George Galloway tells Jacqui Smith - BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpIwMt5JAQ8

Related links:

https://time.com/6076035/erik-prince-ukraine-private-army/

https://www.struggle-la-lucha.org/2022/02/04/blackwater-is-in-the-donbass-with-the-azov-battalion/

Please follow me on Social Media

Contact me: [email protected]

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...

My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
freemasonsblackwaterazov
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

Edison Reed
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy