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CPAC: Mike Pompeo lets loose on John Kerry, China and more | Newsmax TV coverage
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31 views • February 28, 2021
ORLANDO: "I sent messages repeatedly to bad guys around the world that if you touch an American, you'll pay dearly...America First secures our freedom and the entire world benefits when America is fearless, bold and strong." - former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the audience about his accomplishments in national and international security during the Trump administration, speaks out against lawmakers who seek a different goal, and more. - via Newsmax TV's live coverage
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