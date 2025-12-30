My bet will be on the 'Oreshnik' for retaliation - Larry Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Russia may target EUROPEAN ASSETS in Ukraine — ex-CIA officer
💬 “I think we will see some significant retaliation. And my bet is it will be the Oreshnik,” former CIA officer Larry Johnson told Mario Nawfal.
✈️ He suggested that if there are “British officers or covert operations underway in Ukraine,” those “could also be targeted.”
🔨 Johnson also argued that “the negotiations are already derailed,” saying they are “off the track” because Ukraine is not willing to make concessions.