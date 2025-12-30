My bet will be on the 'Oreshnik' for retaliation - Larry Johnson

💥 Russia may target EUROPEAN ASSETS in Ukraine — ex-CIA officer

💬 “I think we will see some significant retaliation. And my bet is it will be the Oreshnik,” former CIA officer Larry Johnson told Mario Nawfal.

✈️ He suggested that if there are “British officers or covert operations underway in Ukraine,” those “could also be targeted.”

🔨 Johnson also argued that “the negotiations are already derailed,” saying they are “off the track” because Ukraine is not willing to make concessions.