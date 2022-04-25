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Leftist Surreality
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50 views • April 25, 2022
With unprecedented tanking approval numbers, the Biden kleptocracy and the entire leftwing Borg are barely on life support. And if not for the cheating, the Democrat brand would’ve ceased to exist long ago. So a fictional world is the place where Leftocrats feel most at home, as exemplified by SuckaTurd’s obsession with his virtual reality MetaWorld and Twitter’s conservatives-need-not-apply clown world. Guests: Justin Olson, Swoop and Reggie Littlejohn. Be there, and be awake.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
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