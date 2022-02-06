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Constitutional Lawyer From Calgary Stands Up for Canada's Sacred Document 🇨🇦
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101 views • February 06, 2022
A Constitutional Lawyer From Calgary Stands Up for Canada's Sacred Document 🇨🇦
"Our constitution is under crisis... We have a decisive moment: a moment where we either choose to be lawful, constitutional, law-abiding citizens or we fall to whatever this is... I choose freedom."
"Our constitution is under crisis... We have a decisive moment: a moment where we either choose to be lawful, constitutional, law-abiding citizens or we fall to whatever this is... I choose freedom."
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