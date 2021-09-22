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GRAPHENE OXIDE VACCINES & THE MIND CONTROL AGENDA | AUSTRALIA'S CORRUPT POLITICAL CLASS (PT1)
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61 views • September 22, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Russ Brown: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/russbrown/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FZo4JIILdHQc/
Depopulation & Mind Control
EU Graphene Flagship Road map - https://graphene-flagship.eu/innovation/industrialisation/roadmap/
EU Global vaccination Summit - https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/10actions_en.pdf
Nano Domestic Quell - http://itsacoup.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Nano-Domestic-Quell-Dossier.pdf
BioDigital Convergence - https://horizons.gc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Biodigital-Convergence-with-Links-Final-02062020.pdf
Nasa The Future of War - http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
Biomolecular Corona Formations -
World Bank Covid 2025 - https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf
Covid Vaccines Officially Poison - https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-(Number%203).pdf
UK government Mark of Beast Augmented Future - https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
Spars Pandemic - https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://www.hcmionline.com/pdfs/funguskit_descriptionlist.pdf
6G Wireless - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341017368_Sixth_Generation_6G_Wireless_Networks_Vision_Research_Activities_Challenges_and_Potential_Solutions
Leaked Info - https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20210212001/672212000_30300AMX00231_I100_1.pdf
Covid vaccines and prion diseases - https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/russellbrown
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YiuZkKvsTVR8HRzsCY2DQ
The Genocide Act 1969(c 12) was an Actof the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It gave effect to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948. The Act was repealedfor England and Walesand Northern Irelandon 1 September 2001.
Russ Brown: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/russbrown/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FZo4JIILdHQc/
Depopulation & Mind Control
EU Graphene Flagship Road map - https://graphene-flagship.eu/innovation/industrialisation/roadmap/
EU Global vaccination Summit - https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/10actions_en.pdf
Nano Domestic Quell - http://itsacoup.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Nano-Domestic-Quell-Dossier.pdf
BioDigital Convergence - https://horizons.gc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Biodigital-Convergence-with-Links-Final-02062020.pdf
Nasa The Future of War - http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
Biomolecular Corona Formations -
World Bank Covid 2025 - https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf
Covid Vaccines Officially Poison - https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-(Number%203).pdf
UK government Mark of Beast Augmented Future - https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
Spars Pandemic - https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://www.hcmionline.com/pdfs/funguskit_descriptionlist.pdf
6G Wireless - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341017368_Sixth_Generation_6G_Wireless_Networks_Vision_Research_Activities_Challenges_and_Potential_Solutions
Leaked Info - https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20210212001/672212000_30300AMX00231_I100_1.pdf
Covid vaccines and prion diseases - https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/russellbrown
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YiuZkKvsTVR8HRzsCY2DQ
The Genocide Act 1969(c 12) was an Actof the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It gave effect to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948. The Act was repealedfor England and Walesand Northern Irelandon 1 September 2001.
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