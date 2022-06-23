Never Before Seen J6 Footage: Antifa Escorted In Vans, Pence Given 3 Choices By GOP, Betrayed Trump

ANTIFA. The ultimate HUB of feds, who LIVE for terror.

Stan Lovins was at the Capitol building on January 6th & what he saw before his eyes was JARRING.

ANTIFA members were being ESCORTED by D.C. Police to create a simulated terrorist attack?!

The lies of January 6th are coming out, and there is nothing that the Deep State COMMUNISTS can do about it.

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