The Nature of Thought

(Apologies for poor video quality - it is dark and the sound quality is not great). How does thought work, particularly 'abstract thought'? We are not talking so much about 'cognition'. This is, in may ways 'rote' and part of what we might call 'conditioning'. What is Abstract Thought? What is thought, on this level.

In this short video we look at how we might explain this and how this might be interesting in terms of looking also at 'creativity' for example, artistic endeavour such as poetry or artwork.

Can this benefit us to understand this more?

The answers bring up such notions as 'Universe', Metaphysics in general, Ontology, Epistemology, God.

It may well help us to understand what we are and understand our conditions as humans more.