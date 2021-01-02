Everything is About to Change : The Crowhouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I'm a clinical lab scientist, Covid-19 is fake, WAKE UP AMERICA
https://joerizoliopinions.onlinegroups.net/groups/joe-rizoliopinions/messages/topic/5TCwkDUfl9Q9h0OpKZKf0E?fbclid=IwAR0UC-YrfdZOrVOS409wvV-5NtTJFlZn-oveGBS67Yl_tIcQTx-SFLRf7ys
Ricardo Shortie Covid is a hoax:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ricardo-shortie-covid-is-a-hoax_NKvgm4zJgOiqxzt.html
Should 'ring vaccination' begin immediately to bring northern beaches COVID-19 outbreak under control?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-23/should-covid-19-ring-vaccinations-begin-now-in-northern-beaches/13006536
Big Tech Faces $2.2 Million Fine Every Time They Censor Free Speech in Poland
https://neonnettle.com/news/13681-big-tech-faces-2-2-million-fine-every-time-they-censor-free-speech-in-poland
WHO warns vaccinated travellers could still need to be quarantined
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/who-warns-vaccinated-travellers-could-still-need-to-be-quarantined/ar-BB1cindj?ocid=msedgntp
Black Nurse gets Bell's Palsy from the Covid-19 Vaccination:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/49xww0cWLkoC/
Herd Immunity Can Be Reached if Up to 90 Percent of Americans Receive Vaccine, Fauci Says:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/herd-immunity-can-be-reached-if-up-to-90-percent-of-americans-receive-vaccine-fauci-says/ar-BB1cdmBM?ocid=msedgntp
Pigs Catch COVID - UK Bans Free Range Chickens! - War on Meat / Animal Ag:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sue5sTGIFZ8&;feature=youtu.be
Hospitals Empty Full Capacity Covid-19 - There is no pandemic, its a global fraud.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/hospitals-empty-full-capacity-covid-19-there-is-no-pandemic-its-a-global-fraud_y4QoVfHVvUloWgO.html
Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII&;feature=emb_title
STOP The Lockdown NOW! (End track)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kng91U1VsySL/
Jeff Berwick Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX/
Wikileak Total Data Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
Support Rick Simpson
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rick-simpson
COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth
COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored from Crowhouse - Bitchute
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB