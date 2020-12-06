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Miles Guo: those international dark forces do not want China to turn into a free and democratic country peacefully and stably; never rely on the U.S. or UN to fight for us, our hope is the fellow fighters inside of the CCP who might take down those several demons at Zhongnanhai Pit (CCP’s power center); whoever can do that should lead our new China, who will be recognized by the West and our NFSC
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